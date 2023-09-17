Brennan Johnson left amazed by two Tottenham players on his debut yesterday

Brennan Johnson has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur duo Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski after the win over Sheffield United.

Spurs picked up a 2-1 win in North London yesterday after stoppage-time goals from Richarlison and Kulusevski.

Tottenham were frustrated for large periods of the game as they were unable to find a way past Wes Foderingham.

The likes of Son Heung-min, James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Pape Matar Sarr all went close. But Sheffield United grabbed a goal through Gustavo Hamer against the run of play in the 70th minute.

Spurs looked set to fall to their first defeat under Ange Postecoglou as they headed into the last four minutes of stoppage time.

But Richarlison came off the bench to net a late header and set up Kulusevski in the final moments of the game. And Johnson highlighted the duo’s efforts while speaking to Spurs Play.

Johnson on Kulusevski and Richarlison

Speaking after yesterday’s dramatic win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Johnson heaped praise on Richarlison and Kulusevski.

“When we’ve got players with such good quality as Richy and Deki showed today, we can never give up because the minute we do, we’ve killed ourselves,” he said.

“So, we go to the last second and it proved today.”

Johnson thought he had got Spurs back on level terms shortly after coming off the bench to make his debut.

The 22-year-old produced an excellent finish but was found to be marginally offside.

Nevertheless, Johnson impressed after coming off the bench and it’s fair to say that Postecoglou’s late changes made a huge impact.

Richarlison was struggling for confidence before yesterday’s game after a difficult start to the campaign.

But his performance should hand him a huge boost in confidence ahead of the North London Derby next weekend.

Postecoglou will be delighted with his side’s late efforts yesterday and he must take some praise after he left the eventual match-winner Kulusevski on the pitch.