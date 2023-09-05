Brennan Johnson has already seen something ‘incredible’ after signing for Tottenham 

Brennan Johnson has described the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as ‘incredible’ after completing a move to North London last week.

In a video on Spurs Play, Johnson paid a visit to his new home shortly after joining Tottenham on deadline day.

Spurs snapped up Johnson from Nottingham Forest for a fee worth £47.5 million last week as they faced a race to complete the deal before the transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old was Ange Postecoglou’s top attacking target and looks set to compete with Dejan Kulusevski for a place on the right-hand side.

Of course, much has been made about Tottenham’s facilities over the past few years as the club boasts one of the best stadiums in Europe, as well as a state-of-the-art training ground.

And their latest addition to the squad was blown away after being shown around Tottenham’s stadium.

Johnson on Tottenham’s stadium

In a video posted on Spurs Play, Johnson was becoming familiar with his new home and it’s fair to say he was impressed.

He said: “Crazy, crazy, crazy. Unbelievable. This stadium is incredible.

“Yeah, it’s what I’m all about – I’m a football fan myself so if I wasn’t playing I’d be sat in these seats cheering on the team I support.

“I love to get the crowd involved, it makes me work harder and strive to be better.”

Of course, Johnson will be familiar with Tottenham’s stadium after playing against his new side for Forest last season.

The Welshman was on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat in North London back in March, but he will be hoping for more positive outings at his new home in the future.

Since moving into the new stadium back in 2019, Tottenham fans have largely been offered up football that hasn’t quite matched the infrastructure at the club.

That seems to be changing under Postecoglou and the Aussie boss had made quite an impact in his opening weeks as Spurs boss.