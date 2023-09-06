Brendan Rodgers shares if he thinks Celtic can compete with Saudi clubs to sign players now

Brendan Rodgers has given his view on whether or not he believes Celtic can compete with the megabucks Saudi Pro League when it comes to signing players.

The Celtic manager was pretty frank in his response and told Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil that the English Premier League can’t compete even with the amounts of cash they have at their disposal.

Rodgers said [TalkSport], “There’s no chance. You can’t match it in the Premier League, so you are never going to match the Saudi money.

“It’s definitely something that makes players wobble, for sure, because of the money that is talked about for not just players and their families but the legacy it can create.

“I think the big thing that makes them dangerous is that of course they have the money, but they have a plan there and the plan is on course in terms of attracting players there.”

Look, when it comes to the astronomical amounts of money that the Saudis can offer, there is not one club in Europe that can compete with it.

That’s why we are seeing players leave the likes of the EPL, La Liga and Ligue 1 to make the life-changing move to the Middle East.

Celtic fans have suffered the wrath of the Saudi League after losing Portuguese winger, Jota, in a £25m move this summer.

Given the 24-year-old is said to be on almost £200k per week, Celtic couldn’t, and shouldn’t, be looking to get anywhere remotely close to paying that kind of money.

However, for players not tempted solely by money, Celtic can offer the opportunity for players to compete for medals, play in Europe regularly and in front of 60,000 fans every second week.

For players who have ambitions of winning silverware, Celtic can offer that and sometimes, just sometimes, that can be more important than just money.

