‘Breaking story’: Sky presenter delivers ‘big’ transfer news involving Chelsea

Chelsea have been incredibly busy in the summer transfer window, as was the case in the January window.

With transfer deadline day in full swing and the deadline getting ever closer, the Blues are still very active in terms of business.

One deal involving Chelsea that’s currently in progress (or perhaps not any more, we’ll see) involves Ian Maatsen.

‘It’s a big one’

The 21-year-old Blues left-back is the subject of interest from Burnley, where he spent last season on loan.

David Garrido of Sky Sports News has provided a “big” update involving the Chelsea talent and the Clarets.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Apparently, The Blues have agreed a deal with Burnley involving Maatsen, a loan with obligation to buy for £31million.

However, the player himself appears to be leaning towards staying at Stamford Bridge, where he can fight for a first-team place.

“We have a breaking story for you, it involves Chelsea,” said Garrido, as per Football Daily. “It’s a big one.

“Burnley have agreed a deal with Chelsea for Ian Maatsen.

“The deal was a loan with an obligation to buy worth £31million.

“Now it is up to the player to decide. We understand he is leaning towards staying.”

Our view

It’s good to see Maatsen willing to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place, but it remains to be see what the Blues’ stance is.

If they can’t promise him first-team football, could they convince him to join Burnley, or perhaps move elsewhere?

Things happen quickly on deadline day so this may well be a case of ‘watch this space’.