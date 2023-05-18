Brazil's Dante makes prediction about Tottenham 'flop' Richarlison next season











Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has had a really disappointing debut season in North London, but his compatriot Dante believes he will come good next term.

Spurs signed Richarlison in a huge £60 million (Sky Sports) deal from Everton last summer. He was viewed as someone who would really push Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski, but he hasn’t been great at all.

While speaking to Walfoot, fellow Brazilian Dante, who used to play for Bayern Munich, has backed Richarlison to show the world what he’s all about next season.

Dante says Richarlison could have a really big campaign next season

Richarlison has had a season to forget at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old has scored just once in the Premier League all season, and his record of three goals and four assists in all competitions is a really underwhelming one for someone who cost so much money.

Gabby Agbonlahor went as far as calling Richarlison the ‘flop of the season‘ following Tottenham’s defeat to Aston Villa, and many seem to agree with that assessment.

Dante, however, has some sympathy for his compatriot. He offered support to Richarlison now and has backed him to have a really good campaign next season.

When asked if Ricarlison can make a difference at Spurs, Dante said: “Yes of course.

“But I think sometimes it’s not easy to go from a team that plays a certain way to another. Tottenham have had problems this season, Conte’s departure proved that. It’s not easy, especially for the forwards. Behind them, it’s easier to show off. In front, you have to adapt to new colleagues, it’s not always easy.

“But Richarlison is someone with a lot of heart, he’s a fighter, he has personality. I think next season he can have a big season.”

TBR View:

Tottenham star Richarlison has had an awful campaign, but he’s not a bad player by any means.

The £90,000-a-week (Spotrac) Brazilian has proven his quality in the Premier League during his time at Everton, where he was almost always their best player.

Under the right manager, he can do the same at Tottenham as well, and it won’t surprise us at all if he has a good campaign in 2023/24.

However, if he doesn’t, Spurs will have a big decision to make after spending a fortune on him.

