Brad Friedel shares what Ryan Mason said to Tottenham's players from the touchline at Anfield











Brad Friedel has shared what he heard Ryan Mason saying to his Tottenham Hotspur players on the touchline after a nightmare start at Anfield on Sunday.

Tottenham suffered a 4-3 defeat against Liverpool after Diogo Jota’s last-minute winner. Spurs managed to mount an incredible second-half comeback after they shipped three goals inside the opening 15 minutes of the game.

Harry Kane got them back into the game just before half-time with a well-taken finish and Heung-Min Son got amongst the goals in the 77th minute.

Former Everton man, Richarlison, thought he had rescued a point with a stoppage-time header and his first Premier League goal for Spurs.

Yet, a mistake from Lucas Moura gifted Liverpool the three points just moments after Richarlison’s leveller. But it was a surprise to even see Spurs in a position to earn a point after such a poor start to the game.

And Brad Friedel has shared what he heard Ryan Mason saying to Tottenham’s players after going 3-0 down at Anfield.

What Mason was saying to his Tottenham players at Anfield

Speaking on the Kelly and Wright Show, Friedel claims he sat right behind the Tottenham and Liverpool benches on Sunday.

The former Tottenham shot-stopper then shared that Mason remained calm after watching his side’s dismal start to the game.

“That’s what Ryan Mason, very inexperienced manager, he was saying on the touchline,” Friedel said.

“He was very calm, saying to stay exactly how you’re doing. They’re very good at counter-attacking what Liverpool are not very good at is stopping the breaks.”

While Mason didn’t exactly tweak anything tactically during the opening period, there was a noticeable difference in Tottenham’s display after going 3-0 down.

Of course, the 31-year-old will be keen to address Spurs’ slow starts, regardless of how well they performed thereafter.

Spurs also shipped two goals in the first-half against Manchester United last week and had to produce yet another comeback to rescue a point.

But the slow starts have been an issue for Spurs throughout the season and it will certainly not be an easy fix for the acting head coach.

Despite failing to pick up a win so far, Mason will be able to take plenty of positives from both games over the past week as they prepare for a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

