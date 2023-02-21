Brad Friedel says £11m Spurs star is much quicker than anyone realises











Brad Friedel has told Sporting Post that Ben Davies has the ability to play more regularly at left wing-back for Tottenham Hotspur, insisting that the Welshman is much faster than many people realise.

Davies was one of the surprise inclusions for Sunday’s game against West Ham. The 29-year-old has been a regular fixture in the side this season. However, the large majority of his appearances have come at centre-back.

It appeared to be a negative team selection from Tottenham. Emerson Royal started on the opposite flank. And with that, it did not appear that Spurs were likely to see their wing-backs have a big influence on the game.

Friedel praises Ben Davies

How wrong we were.

In fact, it was fitting that it was Emerson who broke the deadlock. And it was Davies who played the Brazilian in, with the wide-man himself latching onto an amazing pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Davies began his Tottenham career as a left-back in a back four. But with Antonio Conte using wing-backs, the demands on the player on the left of the defence are quite different.

Davies arguably has his limitations as a player. But Friedel believes that the £11 million star is indeed suited to the position he played in on Sunday.

“He’s played at wing back and he can play there – he’s a versatile player. He got the assist for the first goal getting very far forward,” he told Sporting Post.

“Technically he’s very good, a sound passer and deceptively faster than people think. I don’t see any issues why he can’t adapt to it and his service with his left foot is solid. So if you can get him in possession of the ball further up the pitch I think that’s a good thing for Tottenham.”

There is arguably an opportunity for someone to stamp their authority on the left wing-back role for the rest of the season.

The likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic have had bright moments. But Sessegnon is, unfortunately, sidelined again with injury. And Perisic has not always been able to make a significant impact on games.

Spurs fans will probably hope that Davies is not seen as the answer. But he seems to be one of the best professionals at the club. Certainly, few are more reliable when it comes to producing big displays when the team needs it.