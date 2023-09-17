Bournemouth’s Max Aarons left seriously impressed with two Chelsea players today

Bournemouth defender Max Aarons has heaped praise on Chelsea duo Mykhaylo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling after today’s game.

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday after another frustrating day in front of goal.

The Blues had plenty of chances to pick up all three points, with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk all going close.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been the story of Chelsea’s season so far as they’ve struggled to turn encouraging performances into results.

But Raheem Sterling has been a real bright spark for Pochettino’s men during the early stages of the campaign, while Mudryk has also improved on last season’s displays.

And Max Aarons was impressed with the duo after facing them for the Cherries today.

Aarons on Sterling and Mudryk

Speaking after today’s draw on the south coast, Aarons praised both Mudryk and Sterling, labelling them ‘top class players’.

“You’re coming up against top class players so it’s about knowing who you’re up against and their strengths.

“The manager wants us to be front-foot and aggressive and that’s what I tried to do. Players like Mudryk and Sterling are always a handful but we had a great game.”

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Sterling has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season under Pochettino and has arguably been Chelsea’s best attacking player.

He was once again a real bright spark at Bournemouth today, while Mudryk put in an encouraging first-half performance.

Chelsea will undoubtedly be frustrated after failing to pick up three points once again.

But the Blues are very much at the beginning of a process under Pochettino and the Argentine will need time to get his methods across.