Bournemouth vs Newcastle: Kieran Trippier admits he completely lost his man for Cherries opener











Kieran Trippier has admitted to Sky Sports that he completely lost his man for Bournemouth’s opener against Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side dropped yet another two points after they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium yesterday.

The Magpies have now drawn each of their last three Premier League matches but fortunately for them, Tottenham slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Leicester City.

Marcos Senesi opened the scoring for the Cherries after finding himself with plenty of space in the box. The Argentine had an open goal to aim at after getting on the end of Dango Ouattara’s flick on from the corner.

And Trippier admitted that he played a part in the goal while speaking to Sky Sports in his post-match interview.

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Trippier says he completely lost his man

“I think we did well. In certain moments, Bournemouth are good on the transition,” Trippier said.

“They defend well and break forward and we have to be aware of that. This is a tough place to come and the most important thing is that we don’t get beat and it is another point that could be massive come the end.

“We didn’t start strong. We knew Bournemouth would come out of the traps quick. They are at home. Overall we are happy but we have so much to work on.

“I lost my man. It is not like us but it is sloppy, myself included. We have to go again. We get ready for another game next week.” as quoted by BBC Sport.

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Newcastle did well to get back into the game thanks to a well-taken goal from Miguel Almiron just before half-time.

Howe’s men will be disappointed to miss an opportunity to move up to third place, especially after they created some decent openings in the second period.

The goal they conceded was a pretty soft one to give away considering their brilliant defensive record this season. Trippier did lose Ouattara initially, but Senesi was completely unmarked at the back post.

The £12 million man has been a standout performer for the Magpies this season and despite his lapse in concentration yesterday, he did prevent Bournemouth from taking the lead with an excellent goal line clearance.

Howe will be desperate to get back to winning ways but they are now unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League matches.

