Bournemouth now make late move for £26.5m Tottenham target, fee agreed already











Bournemouth have agreed a fee with Roma over the signing of Nicolo Zaniolo, who is also a target for Tottenham.

Di Marzio report that Gary O’Neil’s struggling side have turned to the Italian international to try and improve their chances of survival.

Roma have accepted a 30 million euro (£26.5 million) offer for the player and it is now down to him to decide if he wants the move.

AC Milan are also set to be offered the chance to match the asking price, and that could see Zaniolo remain in Italy if they do.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Bournemouth look to steal a march in Zaniolo race

It seems like Tottenham now know the amount they would have to pay to bring Zaniolo to north London in the closing days of the window.

It looks as if they have finally made progress over Pedro Porro, solving their issues at right wing-back as they look to move at least one of their existing options out.

Arnaut Danjuma has come in to bolster Antonio Conte’s forward options, so it remains to be seen how hard they will push for Zaniolo on top of that.

But the Italian has been a long-term target for Antonio Conte, and seeing one of those go to a Premier League club at the other end of the table for a fairly affordable price could be frustrating for the Italian.

Spurs need to leave this transfer window with improved depth and quality, as well as fresh impetus which could help them kick on in the second half of the season.

Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur provided that this time last year, as they pushed into the Champions League spots and they need a similar surge in 2023.