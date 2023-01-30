Bournemouth made very late enquiry for Bryan Gil - journalist











Journalist Ben Jacobs has told Chris Cowlin that Bournemouth made a late move for Bryan Gil, while Leicester City were also interested in the Tottenham Hotspur winger.

Gil appears to be one player who will leave Tottenham in the final hours of the January transfer window. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It appears that he is heading to Sevilla. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the £22 million starlet is ready to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to Jorge Sampaoli’s side.

Bournemouth made late move for Bryan Gil

But he actually had the chance to move elsewhere in the Premier League. Jacobs was asked whether there was interest in England in taking Gil on loan. And the journalist suggested that there were indeed enquiries.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“I think a lot of people looked to be perfectly honest with you. And I was actually told very late in the mix that Bournemouth came in and made an enquiry,” he told Chris Cowlin.

“And Bill Foley, their new owner, is being extremely ambitious and he’s spending a fair amount of money for a club of Bournemouth’s size. He definitely, through the recruitment team at Bournemouth made an enquiry. And Leicester were actually one of the other clubs which were interested in the player as well.”

Premier League loan may have benefitted youngster more

Jacobs went on to add that some of the Premier League sides wanted an option to buy as part of any loan deal. And that put paid to their hopes of signing the 21-year-old.

That is a real shame for Tottenham. A return to La Liga could be good for Gil. He has previously impressed in his home country, most recently with Valencia.

However, a Premier League move would have arguably represented the next step for the youngster. He arguably has little left to prove back in Spain.

A move elsewhere in England would have presented Gil with a great chance to show what he could potentially still do at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But it seems that none of his admirers were ready to make an offer Spurs were happy with. Hopefully, Tottenham do not end up ruing the decision to let Gil return to familiar surroundings in the coming hours.