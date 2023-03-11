Bournemouth ace shares what Liverpool players were saying on the pitch about one refereeing decision today











Speaking to BT Sport (11/3/23 2:30 PM) Adam Smith has been discussing the decision to award Liverpool a penalty against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds were given a penalty for a handball by Smith in the second half, after VAR checked the incident.

Smith blocked a header from Diogo Jota that was seemingly goalbound, and a penalty was awarded.

There were mass protests from the Liverpool players as soon as Smith touched the ball, but according to the defender, the players conceded after the decision was given that it was a bit harsh.

Penalty was harsh

Smith shared what he heard the Liverpool players saying.

“Yeah, even some of the Liverpool lads said that it was a bit harsh. I was jumping and I couldn’t see the ball. I don’t know how I’m meant to stop that. I jump with my hands, I think my arms were down, so maybe there’s a bit of justice that they missed it,” Smith said.

Was it?

Was this a harsh call?

Yes, we understand that you naturally do raise your hands when you jump, but if Smith’s arm wasn’t there to block the ball, it would’ve ended up in the back of the net.

Of course, it’s annoying and it’s not deliberate, but it’s also against the rules.

The handball rule has been changed umpteen times in recent years after the introduction of VAR, but under any circumstance, this one would’ve been a penalty today under review.

Luckily for Smith, his blushes were spared as Mohamed Salah made an absolute mess of his penalty, but, in our view, the decision from the referee was vindicated.

