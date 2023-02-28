Boubacar Kamara seriously impressed with Aston Villa loanee Tim Iroegbunam











Aston Villa star Boubacar Kamara has praised youngster Tim Iroegbunam for his latest performance for Queens Park Rangers.

Iroegbunam scored his first senior goal for the Championship outfit at the weekend.

Unfortunately, QPR lost to Blackburn Rovers 3-1, but Iroegbunam took to Instagram to celebrate finally getting off the mark.

Iroegbunam was signed by Aston Villa from local rivals West Brom back in 2021.

He was handed his senior debut by Steven Gerrard last season, coming on as a substitute against Brighton.

He went on to make three more senior appearances, before being loaned out last summer.

Iroegbunam has been a consistent presence in the middle of midfield for QPR this season.

New manger Gareth Ainsworth saw positives from his new side, despite their fifth defeat in six games.

“I’m pleased with the boys,” Ainsworth said.

“After two days training with me, I saw plenty of stuff in there that I can work with.

“In the first half we showed exactly what I wanted them to show; the belief, desire and the battling.”

Boubacar Kamara was very pleased to see Iroegbunam get off the mark away from Aston Villa.

There’s a chance the pair could end up turning out together at Villa Park next season.

Kamara impressed with Aston Villa loanee Iroegbunam

The 19-year-old posted on social media after QPR’s latest defeat, and said: “Delighted to score my first professional goal.

“Disappointed with the result. Thank you fans for the continuous support!”

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara replied, calling Iroegbunam a ‘Golden boy’.

Another impressive youngster who switched Villa for West London, Carney Chukwuemeka, also said: “Yes yes yes”.

Boubacar Kamara impressed with Aston Villa loanee Tim Iroegbunam. Cr. (tim.iro8) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Reports prior to the latest January transfer window said a number of elite clubs were circling around Iroegbunam.

The last thing Unai Emery will want is another talent youngster leaving the club before making a lasting impact.

He will at least be very happy to have Kamara back after his knee injury earlier in the season.

It potentially cost Kamara a place in France’s World Cup squad, but he’s been sensational since the Premier League returned.

