James Maddison issues instant reaction after Tottenham beat Sheffield United

Tottenham battled back from 1-0 down to snatch the latest of wins against Sheffield United today.

With 12 minutes of injury time, the writing was always on the wall for the away side and Richarlison got the equaliser, before Deki Kulusevski managed to smash in a winner for the home side.

Of course, yet again, James Maddison was vital for Spurs in the win and he was straight on social media after the game to celebrate.

James Maddison lauds Tottenham win against Sheffield United

While Maddison didn’t get on the scoresheet today, he was once again integral and he is clearly loving life in a Tottenham shirt.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

And taking straight to social media after the game on his X account, Maddison dedicated the win to the Tottenham supporters for sticking with the players.

Maddison and the Tottenham players were clearly loving it at the end of the game, with a feeling of being hard done to by the officials hanging over them.

However, they could have lost the game on another day and will need to be careful of such performances.

Keeping going

The 12 minutes of injury time definitely helped Tottenham today and this is probably going to be a theme we see when bigger teams play the smaller clubs.

Sheffield United simply ran out of steam while Tottenham were able to call on the likes of Richarlison and others off the bench late in the day.

As Maddison says, the feeling for Spurs will need to bottled and replicated going forward if they are to have any success.