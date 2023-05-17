Boss Spurs have reportedly approached is a top man-manager - Rio Ferdinand











Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Roberto De Zerbi continues to earn plaudits from football’s top peers.

Last week, respected journalist Guillem Balague said the Italian “has been approached by Spurs”.

Tottenham are still looking for a new manager and De Zerbi is likely to remain in the sights going into the summer.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

On Sunday, the reported Spurs target all-but ended Arsenal’s title hopes as Brighton won 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Balague, the likes of Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Xavi have all been raving about De Zerbi.

Now, Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has spoken at length about the reported Tottenham manager target.

He said on FIVE: “The system that he’s playing is baffling loads of teams. Tactically, they can’t get to grips with them.

“They outplay almost every single team they play against, footballing-wise.

“And the rotations, it’s like they’re on the dance floor.

“Top managers/coaches improve a team but they make players better.

“De Zerbi has made every single – is there a player in that squad that doesn’t look better?

“So yeah. De Zerbi needs his flowers, and if we’re talking managers of the season, he’s up there for me.”

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Our view

A season that has promised so much for Tottenham has imploded spectacularly, and there’s a lot of work that needs doing.

Daniel Levy is at a critical point in his tenure as Spurs manager. He has to get everything right in the coming weeks.

De Zerbi would be a great shout for Tottenham, as he has proven himself in the Premier League.

He has continued his predecessor’s good work and looks set for a record high Premier League finish with his club.

And the fact that some of the greatest managers and players have been raving about De Zerbi of late says a lot.

However, it’ll be difficult for Spurs to land him, given the difference in circumstances between them and Brighton.

While Tottenham are in chaos and need major surgery, the Seagulls are a strong and stable club on the up.

Nonetheless, let’s see what happens in the coming weeks and months. Spurs should certainly keep trying their luck for De Zerbi.