Boss says he was shocked by Arteta and Arsenal staff earlier this season











Karl Robinson has hit out at Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff, claiming that he was shocked by their conduct while facing Arsenal in the FA Cup earlier this season.

The former Oxford United boss was speaking to talkSPORT, and explained why he wants Manchester City to go on and win the Premier League title this season.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Of course, the title race is threatening to go down to the wire. Arsenal are currently on pole position. But with the Gunners set to soon face Pep Guardiola’s men, the race is actually in both sides’ hands.

Robinson hits out at Arteta and Arsenal coaching staff

Many neutrals want to see Arsenal get across the line. Mikel Arteta has done a brilliant job. And the Gunners are playing some sensational football. It would also be interesting to see a different team win – 19 years after Arsenal’s last title.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

But Karl Robinson is seemingly not one of those who wants Arsenal to win. The 42-year-old faced the club earlier in the season in the FA Cup.

The Gunners came out on top with a 3-0 win. But it was a frustrating time for much of the game for the Premier League giants. And it seems that that frustration came across on the bench.

Robinson has now detailed what the experience was like. And it is clear that he is not a fan of the Arsenal coaching staff.

“I have seen it first hand, it isn’t necessarily always him though,” Robinson told talkSPORT.

“I think there is one or two behind him that don’t conduct themselves great at time, which I was shocked by.

“Listen, they were moaning at us for going down and wasting time. I tell you what, we will play Arsenal, right, and we will give you all the ball, 95 minutes.

“We are obviously going to be looking to set-plays and taking more long throw-ins.”

Arteta has come in for plenty of criticism for the way he has handled himself on the touchline. Some of that has been unfair given that he is far from being the only manager to produce some theatrics in the technical area.

Arteta knows what he is doing however. That criticism just adds fuel to the argument that everyone is against Arsenal. That is what the Gunners will be saying.

That us versus them mentality has worked so well for Arsenal. So it would be no surprise if Robinson’s comment motivate the Gunners further in the weeks ahead.