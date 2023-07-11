Boss of ‘unbelievable’ midfielder Liverpool wanted in January speaks out on his future

Liverpool have been linked to Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge and his manager Paul Heckingbottom has recently spoken about his future.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were linked with a move for Berge back in the January 2023 transfer window. No move came to fruition in the end. The same report said that Chelsea were also keen.

Now, Heckingbottom has discussed whether the highly-rated central midfielder could be on the move during the summer.

Sheffield United were in the Championship last season but managed to get promoted back to the Premier League, so they will be desperate to keep a hold of their stars.

Paul Heckingbottom on the future of Liverpool target Sander Berge

The Blades manager was speaking on talkSPORT, via the Examiner, about this summer window.

He spoke about Berge, as well as Iliman Ndiaye and said: “We are on the same page. We want to keep them and we will do all we can to keep them.

“The difficulty is they have gone into the last year of their contract and all of a sudden it becomes a financial issue as well. If it is anything football (related), we know exactly what we get from those players.

“They are really important players to us and I think they enjoy their time with us as well. We have really good for them. Nothing is a given. We are determined to try and keep the boys.”

No doubt this is big news for Liverpool if they were to go back and make another move for the Norwegian international.

Although the Blades would obviously like to keep their star players, but the comments from Heckingbottom make it sound like it will be very hard to do so.

It is always hard for clubs lower down the table to keep ahold of their top stars. This is emphasised more when teams like Liverpool come calling.

Berge is praised by many, and it would be a shock to see the ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder stay at the club over the next few years.