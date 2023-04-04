‘Body language was atrocious’: Pundit claims one Liverpool player didn't even look interested vs City











Trent Alexander-Arnold is no stranger to criticism these days, and unfortunately, he’s been at the centre of attention after this weekend’s game against Manchester City too.

Indeed, Alexander-Arnold’s defensive deficiencies were again on show against the reigning Premier League champions as Jack Grealish had a field day against the Reds.

Speaking on The Times’ The Game Podcast, Gregor Robertson has laid into Alexander-Arnold for not only his positioning but for his body language too, stating that the right-back’s body language during the game was atrocious.

Alexander-Arnold looked off it

Robertson gave his verdict on the right-back.

“There are no solutions and they’re at a massive crossroads, their issues in the midfield and they need to strengthen at the heart of the defence, but both full-backs don’t look like the same players. Trent Alexander-Arnold for Grealish’s goal he was just played around and his body language was atrocious, he didn’t chase back in, they look a shadow of their former selves and it’s looking like the beginning of the end for Jurgen Klopp,” Robertson said.

Getting fed up

Robertson is right, Alexander-Arnold’s body language did not look good at the weekend, but can you really blame him?



He’s playing terribly, his team has lost three games in a row and their chances of finishing in the top four are dwindling with each passing game.

Alexander-Arnold has every right to look disinterested, he’s used to the highest of standards on the football pitch and with his own performances and his team’s performances not being up to the level, we can see why he would potentially be falling out of love with the game a little bit.

