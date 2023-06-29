Sources in Germany are adamant that Harry Kane wants to join Bayern Munich this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on The Done Deal Show about the Tottenham star.

Kane has, of course, been the subject of a bid from Bayern Munich this week, and, interestingly, the view in Germany is that Kane would like the move.

Intriguingly, we’ve heard quite the opposite from domestic reports as many members of the English press have stated that Kane’s priority surrounds breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record.

German sources convinced

Jones shared what he’s hearing from Germany about Kane.

“Munich doesn’t have the same pull as Madrid or Barcelona, no doubt it’s a giant, but German sources are adamant, they are adamant that they Kane wants this move to Bayern Munich, and that kind of blows my mind if that’s the case. They’ve obviously had conversations around this with his brother and others and they believe these bids are worth making,” Jones said.

Interesting

It’s interesting to hear that German sources believe Kane wants this move.

From the outside looking in, there are two ways to look at this.

On one hand, a move to Munich would provide Kane the chance to end his personal trophy drought, but on the other hand, a move to Germany doesn’t really seem to suit some of his personal ambitions.

Kane, by all accounts, loves his life in London, and as we’ve said, he’ll want that Premier League goalscoring record as well.

This is a transfer saga that is difficult to decipher, and we may just have to wait and see where Kane ultimately ends up at the end of the summer.