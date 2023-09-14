The Ange Postecoglou effect at Spurs cannot be understated.

The Australian has done an incredible job with this team so far. He’s got them playing a gorgeous brand of football and he’s doing it all after losing Harry Kane this summer.

Of course, a manager’s job goes way beyond just results on the pitch. They have to do so much more, including looking after the academy.

Indeed, Spurs’ academy is very important to the club’s identity, and, luckily, it sounds as though Postecoglou is buying in on that front as well.

According to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, Postecoglou has really impressed the young players at Tottenham so far, stating that every youngster called up to work with the Australian has been utterly blown away by his training sessions.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Postecoglou impressing

Gold spoke about the impact Ange is making on Spurs’ young players.

“Talking about young players and the academy. I’ve been hearing from people and people around young players. From what I understand, while Postecoglou has been focusing on the first-team, that isn’t to say that he hasn’t made himself available to the academy staff, and the young players called up to work with him have been blown away honestly by the sessions he and his staff have been putting on,” Gold said.

“He has left a big impression on all the young players who have played in his training session, and all of the staff down the age levels have been impressed.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Great to hear

It’s so good to hear this about a Tottenham manager for a change.

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, famously, neglected the academy a little bit during their time at Spurs, so to hear that Postecoglou is already making a positive impact is great.

Of course, first-team results are the ultimate currency of the day, but for the long-term, this approach to the academy could well pay dividends.

The future could be bright at Tottenham.