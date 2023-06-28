‘Bit of a steal’: Journalist says everyone in football thinks Spurs have just made a great signing

Tottenham have made their first signing of the summer in the shape of Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italian goalkeeper has joined Tottenham as a replacement for Hugo Lloris, and, to be honest, you would be forgiven for not knowing too much about the new Spurs star.

Indeed, as Empoli’s number one, Vicario isn’t necessarily the most famous footballer in the world, and many Spurs fans will not know too much about the 26-year-old.

However, it sounds as though Tottenham have snapped up a real bargain here.

According to Sean Walsh, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, everyone he has spoken to has told him that Spurs have made a fantastic signing here.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Vicario a bargain

Walsh shared what he’s heard about Vicario.

“Vicario of Empoli, he was very much seen as the second best goalkeeper in Italy last season behind Mike Maignan. Everyone I’ve spoken to says that this is a bit of a steal, £20m it will be for him. I haven’t seen enough of him, but yeah I’m devastated that it’s not Raya really,” Walsh said.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Bodes well

Vicario may be something of an unknown heading into the 2023/24 season, but the fact that he’s so highly rated within footballing circles bodes well for Tottenham.

Indeed, these experts are called experts for a reason, they know their onions when they’re talking about players who the general Premier League fan may not be aware of, and if Vicario looks like the real deal, Spurs fans may be in for a treat here.

Of course, we’ve seen highly-rated players struggle at Tottenham before, but we can only hope that Vicario comes in and hits the ground running.