‘Bit of a lightweight’: Pundit says £60m Liverpool player just looks too weak

Dominik Szoboszlai has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water.

The Hungarian has looked absolutely brilliant for Liverpool so far this season, he’s been at the heart of the Reds’ midfield all season long and he’s barely put a foot wrong.

However, as always, you’re bound to get some critics, and speaking on his podcast, Eamon Dunphy has pointed out one potential flaw in his game.

The pundit stated that he thinks Szoboszlai is a fantastic footballer, but he does believe he’s a bit of a lightweight in that midfield and that he will have to bulk up if he’s to truly adapt to the Premier League.

Szoboszlai a lightweight

Dunphy gave his verdict on the £60m man.

“He is, he scored a spectacular goal against Leicester in the League Cup, I think he’s a bit of a lightweight, but he’s a very good footballer, but it takes some time to get used to the intensity of the Premier League, it isn’t like that in Hungary or anywhere else for that matter,” Dunphy said.

Time on his side

As much as we hate to say it, Dunphy does have a point here.

Szoboszlai isn’t the strongest player in the world, but, luckily, he does have time on his side.

At the age of just 22, the Hungarian has plenty of time to hit the gym and work on his strength, and if he does, he will be the total package.

The midfielder has it all in terms of technical ability, and while he may be lacking a bit physically, that’s something that can easily be worked on with the right training and nutrition.

Make no mistake about it, Liverpool have a star on their hands here.