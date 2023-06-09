Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister, but by the sounds of it, this wasn’t a deal that was all that easy to do.

Indeed, The Times reported this week that Chelsea made a late play to sign the Argentine, but according to Neil Jones, speaking on The Redmen TV, The Merseyside club were actually worried about the idea of Real Madrid coming in for Mac Allister.

Apparently, there was a bit of internal worry at Anfield that Madrid could come in at the eleventh hour and do a deal for Mac Allister at £35m, but, luckily for the Reds, that didn’t come to pass.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool worried about Real Madrid

Jones shared what he knows about the Mac Allister deal.

“I’m told actually that the big worry Liverpool had was Real Madrid in this. They were the ones, there was talk about Manchester United and Chelsea being in there, but Liverpool’s biggest worry was Real Madrid. There was a worry that Madrid would see the opportunity and say ‘why wouldn’t you at £35m?’ But luckily for Liverpool and fans it hasn’t turned out that way,” Jones said.

Understandable

It’s understandable why Liverpool may have been concerned about Real Madrid in this Mac Allister deal.

Think about it, Madrid have been a thorn in the Reds’ side with deals like this for a number of years.

They pinched Aurelien Tchouameni last summer, and they’re about to sign Jude Bellingham too. Los Blancos have a knack of nicking Liverpool’s top transfer targets, and it was reasonable to believe that they could have looked at Mac Allister at this juncture.

Luckily for Liverpool, this deal was easier than they anticipated and it’s all done and dusted now.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images