Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya was labelled as a big shock by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano was speaking about Raya’s future on Youtube after Arsenal’s interest was confirmed.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Romano said: “Arsenal are the big surprise in the goalkeepers market because Arsenal have entered the race.

“Arsenal had contacts with the camp of David Raya and they are considering to make a bid very soon.

“Something to add, from what I am hearing, David Raya prefers Arsenal over Bayern for many reasons, but he would love to join Arsenal.”

Arsenal’s move for Raya has come as a shock across the board, not just for Romano.

With Mikel Arteta’s side already having Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner in place it’s an area of the squad that looked settled.

However, it seems Arsenal haven’t been able to resist the sudden availability of their long-term target.

Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana worked with Raya whilst at Brentford and is known to be influential on Arsenal’s recruitment.

It was Cana’s recommendation that saw Runar Alex Runarsson join the club back in 2020.

Arsenal were strongly linked with a move for Raya before they recruited Ramsdale – a decision that has been a big success.

But with Raya now available, it seems Arsenal will once again go for their man.

Romano was surprised to see Arsenal move for Raya

Arsenal’s pursuit of 27-year-old Raya does make more sense when Matt Turner is subsequently linked with an exit.

As part of the club’s moving pieces Turner could be on his way to Nottingham Forest, who are seemingly choosing between him and Dean Henderson.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Some Arsenal fans may wonder if the reported £40m asking price for Raya could be better spent elsewhere in the club.

And whilst that may be true, it’s clear what the club are targeting: elite competition in all areas.

Raya’s shock arrival at Arsenal would cause Arteta a problem, but a positive one.

Romano’s surprise to see Arsenal move for Raya is more than understandable, but it’s the kind of progression Arteta’s side are striving for.