Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to sign Romeo Lavia this summer.

This is according to Dean Jones, who believes the Reds are ahead of rival suitors Arsenal in the race for Lavia.

Liverpool have already made two major signings this summer, bolstering their midfield ranks in the process.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The Reds followed up the signing of Alexis Mac Allister with the addition of Dominik Szoboszlai earlier this month.

Now, Jones has told GiveMeSport of how well Liverpool are reportedly doing in the race for the Southampton gem.

He was speaking about Arsenal’s potential transfer business going forward, but name-dropped the Reds in the context of Lavia.

“Romeo Lavia is the name touted that seems most obtainable (for Arsenal),” he wrote.

“Reaching a fee for £40million to take him from Southampton is more reasonable than having to structure a transfer fee upwards of £80million for Moises Caicedo at Brighton.

“The problem with Lavia is that Liverpool are taking big strides towards winning that race.”

Our view

Liverpool’s midfield could potentially do with yet another acquisition amid expired contracts and ageing legs.

With that in mind, Lavia would be a good shout for the Reds. He is both first-team ready and one for the future.

The Belgian is just 19, so he’s very much at the start of his career, but he’s incredibly talented and has a very high ceiling.

He joined Saints from Manchester City just last summer and established himself as one of their top players last term.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Indeed, Lavia is so talented that Goal.com actually deemed him one of the nine best youngsters in world football.

He made the NxGn Nine 2023 column earlier this year alongside the likes of Gavi, Alejandro Garnacho, Youssoufa Moukoko and Warren Zaire-Emery.

Described as having ‘scary’ potential by Alex Iwobi, Lavia would be another very exciting addition for Liverpool if he joins.