'Big statement': Dion Dublin says £30m player has made Mo Salah so much better at Liverpool











Dion Dublin has been hailing Roberto Firmino and the impact he has had at Liverpool over the past eight years.

The Brazilian played his final game at Anfield on Saturday, scoring a crucial goal in a draw against Aston Villa, and after the game, many fans and pundits alike were eulogising about his incredible career on Merseyside.

While Firmino will be remembered for goals like the one he scored against Villa, he’ll also be remembered as a truly unselfish player who helped others around him improve ten-fold.

According to Dublin, speaking on Premier League Productions, one of the biggest beneficiaries of Firmino’s play has been Mohamed Salah, with the pundit stating that Salah would not have scored so many goals if it weren’t for Firmino over the years.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Firmino improved Salah

Dublin spoke about the £30m player and his influence on Salah.

“I’m going to give a big statement here. Salah and Mane wouldn’t have scored the goals without him. He was so important due to his sheer football knowledge. He took up positions so they could have better positions. He’s a genius footballer, there aren’t many of those about are they?” Dublin said.

“I picture him on the edge of the box, little runs and flicks, allowing Salah to do what he does, he’s just brilliant.”

Worked well

Sometimes an attacker is only ever as good as his strike partner.

Andy Cole played his best stuff alongside Dwight Yorke, Kevin Phillips only seemed to score alongside Niall Quinn and Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly at his best when he has Firmino next to him.

Of course, Salah is world-class in any context, but it’s no coincidence that his best goalscoring seasons came in a period when Firmino was a key player for Liverpool.

The Brazilian has helped the Reds in so many ways over the years, but bringing the best out of Salah may be what defines his legacy at Liverpool.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

