Tottenham Hotspur have been truly brilliant so far this season.

They’re one of only two unbeaten teams in the Premier League right now, and they have played some brilliant stuff along the way.

However, as always, some aren’t sold on Spurs’ abilities, and speaking to Off The Ball, Keith Treacy has questioned the north London club’s defensive abilities.

Treacy claimed that Spurs’s attacking intent would’ve been exploited against a team like Man City or Liverpool if they didn’t have two red cards, naming Pedro Porro as one player who he believes has huge defensive problems.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Porro has defensive question marks

Treacy gave his verdict on the £42m man.

“I just thought that against the likes of Man City you can exploit that, but with Liverpool with nine men, they couldn’t do much about it. I just think there are some, like Pedro Porro, he’s brilliant going forwards, but defensively there are big question marks,” Treacy said.

Important

Porro has been fantastic this season, but there will come a time that Spurs’ form dips, and he’ll need to improve defensively.

As much as we hate to knock a player who is in such good form, there are holes in his game defensively, and if Tottenham’s performances start to drop off just ever so slightly, he could be under some serious pressure.

Learning the art of defending is not easy, but if Ange Postecoglou is as good of a coach as he appears to be, we’d back him to add that element to Porro’s game in the near future.

Tottenham will need to be a bit more steely defensively if they are to challenge for major honours, and Porro has to step up and prove himself in that regard.