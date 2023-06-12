Fabrizio Romano has suggested that this week will be really important in deciding the future of Declan Rice, with Arsenal having match point in the race to sign the West Ham captain.

Romano was speaking on That’s Football as the dust continues to settle following West Ham’s incredible Europa Conference League win last week.

Of course, many will be expecting that win to be the final game of Declan Rice‘s West Ham career. He has been heavily linked with a move away. Reports from The Times in January noted that he would be Arsenal’s top target this summer.

Romano suggests this week is crucial in Arsenal bid to sign Declan Rice

There have been a raft of reports detailing the Gunners’ interest since then. And Romano has now suggested that we could now be approaching the home straight.

The journalist noted that Arsenal are on clear pole position to sign the 24-year-old. And, while nothing is decided yet, he hinted that some clarity on the situation may not be too far away at all.

“Arsenal have a big opportunity. I feel they have kind of match point,” he told That’s Football. “This week is going to be really important to try and reach an agreement with West Ham, because on the player’s side, he’s open to staying in England and joining Arsenal.

“It’s not a done deal. So let’s clarify that, because in the last two or three weeks it was looking like, ‘okay, Arsenal have signed Declan Rice’. Not yet. Now they have to submit a proposal to negotiate with West Ham and then we will see how the conversation will go. But this week will be really, really important for Declan Rice to Arsenal.”

It does West Ham and Arsenal absolutely no favours if negotiations drag on. Mikel Arteta will want to have him in the ranks as soon as possible if he is going to make the move to the Emirates.

The Hammers meanwhile, will need to get on with replacing their talisman. Rice is going to leave a massive void if he departs the London Stadium in this window.

West Ham need the funds and the time to find how they are going to move forward.

The ball certainly appears to be in Arsenal’s court. If they are desperate to sign the player, and Rice decides that he wants to leave West Ham, everything should be in place.

But the longer the speculation goes on, the more concerned Arsenal fans will surely become.