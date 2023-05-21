'Big mistake': Pundit claims player Arsenal sold for £8m is actually better than 25-year-old Gunners star











Tony Cascarino has claimed that Arsenal made a big mistake selling Bernd Leno in the summer, insisting that there is little between himself and Aaron Ramsdale.

Cascarino was speaking to talkSPORT after Fulham all but guaranteed a top-half finish in the Premier League with their draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Of course, Marco Silva’s men have really proved a lot of doubters wrong following promotion. But their recruitment has been so smart. And one of their most inspired pieces of business was bringing Bernd Leno in from Arsenal.

Arsenal may have made mistake selling Bernd Leno

It was no surprise to see Leno leave the Emirates in the summer. The German spent the large majority of last season as understudy to Aaron Ramsdale.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

Remarkably, Fulham signed him for an initial £3 million.

Arsenal have not exactly missed him. They have had an unbelievable season. And Ramsdale has been outstanding, producing a number of brilliant performances.

Nevertheless, Cascarino claimed that the Gunners made an error letting Leno leave.

“I think, and this one’s a little bit more controversial, is I think Leno was a big mistake for Arsenal to let go,” he told talkSPORT. “I thought Leno was a better keeper than Ramsdale. Now, a lot of people will disagree with me. But I didn’t think there was a lot to choose from them. I thought they were very close on the levels. Leno’s had a terrific season for Fulham.”

It is hard to be too critical of Arsenal. The Gunners could not have expected Leno to be content with being the backup once again this term.

And in fairness, Matt Turner has done very little wrong.

Perhaps you could question Arsenal letting him go for so little. Ultimately, they will receive up to £8 million for him.

But if Ramsdale continues on his current trajectory, Arsenal are not going to regret letting Leno move elsewhere last summer.