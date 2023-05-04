‘Big friends’: Newcastle want to sign one of Allan Saint-Maximin’s best mates – journalist











Marcus Thuram is one of Newcastle’s top summer targets and he’s also one of Allan Saint-Maximin’s best mates according to Liam Kennedy.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, the journalist shared what he knows about the Borussia Monchengladbach striker heading into this summer, and he said that he’s someone that is close to the top of Steve Nickson’s list of transfer targets, and has been for quite some time.

Indeed, the Newcastle chief is apparently very keen on the French international, while his relationship with Saint-Maximin could also be a pull for the attacker.

Thuram liked by Newcastle

Kennedy shared what he knows about the attacker as well as providing a bit of an update on his brother too.

“I know they really like Khephren Thuram, Marcus is a free agent and he’s big friends with Allan Saint-Maximin actually. He’s a good, strong, physical centre-forward who can do a job. He has a lot of suitors in Europe. He’s someone that I know Nickson has had on a lot of lists over the years, so it would be no surprise to see movement on that front,” Kennedy said.

Perfect trio

Newcastle could well put together a brilliant trio of French players if they sign the Thuram brothers alongside Saint-Maximin.

As Kennedy says, Marcus Thuram is very close with Saint-Maximin already, while he’ll inevitably have a close bond with his brother on the football pitch too.

Being successful at a football club isn’t just about your talent, it’s about being able to settle and gel with your teammates, and Thuram would be able to settle in at Newcastle rather easily as he’d potentially be joined by one of his best friends and potentially even his brother.

