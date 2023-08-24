‘Big fan of his’: Darren Bent says he’d take ‘brilliant’ player at Arsenal – as Gunners star can infuriate him

Darren Bent has agreed with an Arsenal fan that he would not mind the Gunners targeting Romelu Lukaku on loan for the season, insisting that Gabriel Jesus can infuriate him at times.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT after a supporter of the club claimed that they would rather see the Chelsea star up front for them rather than Kai Havertz or Eddie Nketiah.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku remains at Chelsea heading into the final days of the summer transfer window. He has not featured for Mauricio Pochettino’s side so far this season.

Bent wouldn’t mind Arsenal making loan move for Lukaku

Arsenal meanwhile, are having to cope without Gabriel Jesus for the time-being. The Brazilian sustained an injury that ruled him out of the start of the campaign.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

In his absence, Mikel Arteta has used the likes of Nketiah and Havertz. Nketiah squandered a couple of great chances at Crystal Palace on Monday night. Meanwhile, Havertz did not have the best time leading the line for Chelsea last year.

One Arsenal fan suggested to Bent that Havertz is not good enough to start up front for Arsenal, despite his superb record when it comes to winning duels. And that prompted the supporter to suggest that Mikel Arteta should make a move to take Lukaku on loan.

Bent agreed that he would rather have the Belgian up front instead of Havertz. And he went on to suggest where Lukaku may actually be better than Jesus.

“You know what, I hate when people come up with stats. [Havertz has] won the most duels, but he’s a centre forward. Where’s his goals at? Where are they assists? Where are the vital moments in games that win you games? And I like Lukaku, I’ve always been a big fan of his,” he told talkSPORT.

“If you could get him on loan for a good price, why not for a year? Because I like Gabriel Jesus, but he spends too much time outside the box. At times, it infuriates me.”

It would be a shock if Arsenal made a move for Lukaku in the final days of the window. However, few Gunners fans would have ever imagined that they would consider Havertz at the start of the summer.

This window has taught us that it is almost impossible to rule anything out until the deadline passes. And Havertz himself has labelled Lukaku a ‘brilliant‘ striker in the past.

What is interesting is that Bent would be happy to take him on loan. And you can be sure that Chelsea are probably going to be working incredibly hard to find Lukaku a new club.