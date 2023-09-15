‘Big Ange might’: Paul Merson reckons 26-year-old could start up front for Spurs on Saturday now

Tottenham head into their game against Sheffield United this weekend as heavy favourites, but this match may not be as easy as some think.

Indeed, while Sheffield United’s results have been poor so far this season, they haven’t actually been that bad on the pitch.

They pushed Manchester City to the limit at Bramall Lane last month, while a late winner also denied them a point against Nottingham Forest.

The Blades are no pushovers, and Spurs will need to be ready for a real battle in this one.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Paul Merson has been previewing this game, and he believes that Richarlison could be recalled into the attack for this one as the north London club prepare for a physical battle

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Richarlison could start

Merson gave his verdict on how Spurs may line-up for this one.

“Son Heung-min played through the centre and scored a hattrick in his previous Premier League encounter, but Sheffield United are a physical team, so big Ange might look to play Richarlison up front to add something different to his attack,” Merson wrote.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Can’t see it

As much as Richarlison may be more suited to this physical battle against Sheffield United, we really can’t see Heung-Min Son being moved to another position here.

The South Korean was absolutely incredible against Burnley, and as the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Richarlison will get his chance later in the season, but if there’s any time not to change your attack it’s after scoring five goals and having your striker score a hat-trick.