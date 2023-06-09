Tottenham Hotspur have denied any reports that they have held any meeting with Real Madrid about the signing of Harry Kane.

That is according to Alasdair Gold who has been speaking on The Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast about this Kane to Real Madrid rumours.

All sorts of conflicting reports emerged on Wednesday as it was claimed that Madrid held meetings with Spurs about a move for Kane.

However, Tottenham themselves were left utterly bewildered by these reports, with Gold claiming that Spurs were confused as to where this rumour was coming from.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Spurs baffled by Kane reports

Gold shared what he’s heard from Spurs about these rumours.

“It was interesting the Spanish media were wild yesterday. At the start of the day there was apparently this huge meeting that they were thrashing out a deal for him, something Spurs have denied very strongly and were bewildered by it. Then other Spanish media outlets said that Kane was too expensive for Madrid. It was like a rollercoaster,” Gold said.

Silly season

This is what you get when the transfer window starts.

It’s called silly season for a reason, and when you’re dealing with the Spanish press and a club like Real Madrid, you’re bound to hear some reports that just, quite simply, aren’t true.

Indeed, with all due respect, the Spanish press have been known to exaggerate stories regarding Real Madrid from time to time, and with the Kane rumours picking up pace, you must take everything you hear about this one with a pinch of salt.

This certainly won’t be the last time we hear outlandish reports about Real Madrid and Harry Kane this summer.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images