‘Better than Xhaka’: Pundit says Arsenal would be so much better if they had £70m midfielder in their team











Arsenal have been absolutely brilliant this season, but Kenny Cunningham believes they’d be even better with Moises Caicedo in the side.

Speaking on Off The Ball, the former Republic of Ireland captain was discussing the midfielders on the market this summer, and he touched on Caicedo as the one player every top club should be after this summer.

Indeed, the pundit said that Caicedo would make Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal better teams, stating that the Ecuadorian would be a much better midfield option than Granit Xhaka.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Caicedo would improve Arsenal

Cunningham gave his verdict on the Brighton midfielder.

“Caicedo is the one for me at Brighton. I think they’re all going to be chasing him in the summer. I think he improves Chelsea, he improves Liverpool and he improves Arsenal in there he’s a better option than Xhaka for me alongside Partey, he’s a player who would give balance and that’s what I’m talking about,” Cunningham said.

Testament to his quality

The fact that this sort of comment can be made by a football expert just goes to show how good Caicedo is.

Now, it’s up for debate whether or not he’d actually be better than Xhaka for Arsenal. After all, the Swiss star has been unbelievable for the Gunners this season, but the fact that this is even a discussion is a testament to Caicedo’s ability.

At the age of just 21, he’s already considered as one of the best players in English football, and the sky really is the limit for this young man.

Where the South American ends up next remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, he’s destined to play for a Champions League club before too long.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Show all