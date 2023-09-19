Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League after five games, but, in all honesty, they’ve not been at their best so far this season.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli haven’t really gotten into their stride so far, while Kai Havertz hasn’t been anywhere near his best this term.

However, two players who can seemingly always be relied upon are Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, and according to Kevin Campbell, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Odegaard has really improved this season after Rice was signed.

Campbell says that Odegaard is a better player now and that’s due to the fact he’s being afforded more freedom in this side as he knows Rice will be right behind him to sweep up if he loses the ball.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Rice has unlocked Odegaard

Campbell gave his verdict on the £30m man.

“My next talking point is the captain. Tell me from the player’s point of view, am I seeing things or is Odegaard better with Declan Rice in this team?” Campbell was asked.

“I think he is. Listen, I think Odegaard is a better player now. I think he’s asked to do a bit more movement. Last season he was stuck on the right a lot of the time. Now, you see him moving from the right into the centre and onto the left. He can go where he likes, why? Because has has that protection of Rice in the midfield, who, if he gets caught out of position, has the legs to win it back and start again. He is so athletic, so much power, so much legs. He frees Odegaard to improve his game more and be better,” Campbell said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Exciting

The idea of Martin Odegaard getting even better is so exciting.

The Norwegian was already one of the best players in the Premier League last season, so the fact that he now looks to be playing with more freedom is mouth-watering.

Of course, the Arsenal attack as a whole isn’t firing on all cylinders at the moment, but when Bukayo Saka clicks into gear and Gabriel Jesus returns to the XI, you could see something seriously special from Odegaard.