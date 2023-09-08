We’re one week on from a very dramatic deadline day at Leeds United.

The Whites didn’t do loads of business, but they did leave it late to get two deals sorted.

Indeed, in the final hours of the window, Luis Sinisterra left on loan to Bournemouth, while Jaidon Anthony came in the other direction on loan.

Many Leeds fans were gutted to lose a player as talented as Sinisterra in the final hours of the window, but according to Angus Kinnear, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Leeds may now be in a stronger position.

According to Kinnear, Anthony may well be a better option than Sinisterra heading into this season due to the fact he genuinely wants to be at the club and the fact that he’s not as injury prone as the Colombian.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Anthony could be better than Sinisterra

Kinnear shared his verdict on the Whites’ new winger.

“It is frustrating because right at the last moment we had a player like Luis who we wanted to keep, but he was willing to do anything to leave. We had to accept that and we had to make sure we brought in a player who wanted to be here and we think is an adequate replacement and if you take his availability into account, potentially a better replacement,” Kinnear said.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Best ability

The old saying goes, the best type of ability is availability, and we can’t disagree with that adage.

As good as Sinisterra was at times last season, he barely played due to injury, and it’s no use having a star player who you can’t get onto the pitch.

On the other hand, Anthony is a much more reliable player, and on top of that, he is proven at this level.

Sinisterra is probably more talented than Anthony, but don’t be shocked if Anthony has a greater impact for Leeds this season than Sinisterra has for Bournemouth.