‘Betrayed’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal target has just been put up for sale

The latest news from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that Arsenal target Kylian Mbappe does not have a future at Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports have linked Arsenal with the French striker and other reports have also suggested that Real Madrid are also interested.

The 24 year-old talisman has a contract until the summer of 2024, and recent reports suggested that he was not keen to sign a new deal at PSG.

If this is true, then PSG would either have to risk losing him on a free transfer next season or they would have to sell him this summer. Romano’s latest update suggests that PSG have made their decision.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal target Mbappe now available this summer

The ‘phenomenal‘ player is no doubt one of the best forwards on the planet. The fact that is have now been put up for sale is huge news this summer.

Romano’s first update which broke last night said: “Understand PSG consider Mbappé FOR SALE. Paris Saint-Germain feel Kylian Mbappé wants to leave for free in 2024 — he did not communicate anything yet despite Al Khelaifi’s public statement. PSG decided to EXCLUDE Kylian from Japan tournée.”

He then added more context to the situation as he said: “More on Mbappé. PSG feel betrayed as they’re certain Kylian has already agreed a free transfer with Real Madrid. This despite Mbappé in interviews said he’d never leave PSG for free. Paris don’t want to be ‘paralysed’ by the demands of one player.”

This is a huge update and it will be really interesting to see how Mbappe reacts. He cannot be sidelined for a season and wait for a free transfer. This would ruin his growth.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

It could be the perfect time for Arsenal to make a move, should they want to take their interest further this summer transfer window.

This may now be a lot harder as the club have already made multiple signings. This would have no doubt taken a large chunk out of their transfer budget. It may see Mbappe be unaffordable at this current time. With him also excluded from the PSG pre-season tour, it looks like his club want this situation resolved as quickly as possible.