There have been so many simply inspired pickups in the Premier League this season, but who makes it into a starting XI of the very best?

The Premier League 23/24 campaign is well and truly underway. So far it’s been a really wild ride.

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit at the top, with their neighbours Arsenal just behind. Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City are obviously up there as well.

A new English top-flight season has brought many new faces to the league and some have been instrumental for their new sides. So, with this – here’s the best Premier League XI of signings so far this season.

GK – Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur)

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

A relatively easy one to begin with has to be Guglielmo Vicario of Tottenham.

The Italian was relatively unknown before he made the switch this season and had big boots to fill replacing club captain Hugo Lloris – but he’s done a marvellous job.

He’s part of the reason the Spurs find themselves top of the league. He’s been a fine pickup.

CB – Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

This looked like one of the signings of the summer on paper and he’s been mightily solid since his arrival.

Josko Gvardiol arrived as one of the hottest young prospects in football for £78m, promising City yet another uber-assured defender in their team of ever-expanding superstars.

He’s not blown anyone away, but he’s been solid thus far. He’ll be a big player for them in years to come.

CB – Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

What a player. Micky van de Ven looks like an absolute world-beater for a 22-year-old.

The Dutchman is absolutely lightning-quick. His physical attributes are second to none and he looks like he has all the capabilities to be a future Spurs captain.

At just £34m, he looks like a steal. He’ll be up there as one of the signings of the season come next summer.

CB – Pau Torres (Aston Villa)

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Now, we’ll be honest, Pau Torres hasn’t exactly knocked our socks off – but there have been very few defensive signings that have excelled so far.

Torres’s form has been hot and cold. He scored against Wolves, for example, but Pedro Neto dragged Torres out wide and spun him in the same fixture.

However, he has played consistently for the Villans and is a very versatile option for them. Overall – good signing.

RM – Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Another one that will relish in the future, but is showing great promise – it’s Jeremy Doku of Manchester City.

The Belgian was brought in for around £55m, which is mightily steep – but he just looks like a Man City player.

Lightning-quick speed, mind-boggling trickery and even end product. Pep Guardiola will turn him into an absolute monster.

CM – Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He had to be included, it’s the future Arsenal captain – Declan Rice.

He picked up where he left off for West Ham at the Emirates, dictating play and driving his team up the pitch… and up the league.

He’s a major reason they’re still unbeaten and is, slowly, paying off that ludicrous price tag with some ace performances.

CM – James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United)

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

When James Ward-Prowse was relegated with Southampton – it was only a matter of time until someone snapped up his signature.

However, that time was longer than many thought. He actually played some Championship games for the Saints, which looks ridiculous now.

West Ham eventually pulled the trigger and got an absolute worldie of a midfielder. He has it all and has been immense for David Moyes during his short stint at the club.

LM – Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Okay, don’t have a go, this is a push with the position, but Dominik Szoboszlai deserves a spot in the starting XI.

Liverpool’s midfield rebuild was kicked off with the signing of Alexis MacAllister, who makes our honourable mentions, but Szoboszlai has blown him out of the water.

The Hungarian seems to have it all. He’s physical, his passing is phenomenal and he has a shot that strikes fear into Premier League goalkeepers. Jurgen Klopp has a bit of a gem here.

RW – Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

We’re cheating a bit here – but TECHNICALLY Dejan Kulusevski became a Tottenham player officially this summer.

He picked up where he left off in the league. He doesn’t necessarily get the glory, but the dirty work he does for Tottenham makes the Swede one of their most valuable players.

Ange Postecoglou was wondering whether to pull the trigger on a permanent deal – I bet he’s more than glad he did now.

ST – Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa)

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Another unorthodox position choice, but Moussa Diaby definitely deserves his space on this side.

Mainly operating on the right wing, his explosiveness has made Villa look so dangerous this season. He’s already scored many goals and is forming a great relationship with Ollie Watkins.

He does play ST when Unai Emery goes 4-4-2 – so we’re not sorry about this one.

LW- James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Not just the best signing in the Premier League this season, but arguably the best player in the league – James Maddison has simply transformed Tottenham.

It’s baffling to think that the 26-year-old was actually relegated with Leicester City last season, which led to him seeking out another club.

North London was his destination and he’s a huge reason for their initial successes.

Honourary Mentions: Mohamed Kudus (West Ham United), Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United), Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion)