‘Best player for Newcastle’: BBC Pundit hails ‘brilliant’ ace after his performance vs AC Milan

Newcastle featured in their first Champions League game this season against AC Milan and BBC pundit Pat Nevin raved over Nick Pope.

The game was a tense game for Newcastle as their opponents dominated possession. It was always going to be hard for the club as they faced the Italian side at the San Siro.

Nick Pope was kept very busy and over the course of the 90 minutes, he managed to make eight saves. He was massively important for the club.

Many of these shots were saved from inside the box by Pope and he definitely impressed all those watching, including Pat Nevin.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Pat Nevin raved over Nick Pope’s performance vs AC Milan

Speaking via BBC Sport, the BBC pundit emphasised how good Nick Pope was for Newcastle in his first ever Champions League game.

Pat Nevin said: “Newcastle have defended fairly well, the keeper has been brilliant, the best player for Newcastle today.”

The 31 year-old English international has been massively important for Newcastle ever since he signed and his saves have been a huge reason for their recent successes.

He was a difference maker tonight for Newcastle and without his big saves then the club would have no doubt conceded a couple of goals in the match.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

In the end Pope can be very proud of his performance and Newcastle will be very happy to have drawn such a tough game 0-0.

Even if Newcastle had lost Pope would have definitely still been able to be proud of his performance. In the end he was key for them picking up the point and was no doubt their best player.