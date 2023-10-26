Pape Matar Sarr has labelled Cristian Romero as the ‘best’ player in Tottenham Hotspur training.

Sarr has been speaking to Footy Culture and was quizzed on his Tottenham teammates.

Cristian Romero has rediscovered his best form under Ange Postecoglou this season and struck up an excellent partnership with summer signing Micky van de Ven.

The 25-year-old received plenty of criticism last season after some reckless displays at centre-back. But the added responsibility of becoming one of Tottenham’s vice-captains seems to have worked wonders for the Argentine.

He’s arguably playing his best football since arriving at Spurs back in 2021 and it seems he’s also impressing behind the scenes.

Sarr says Romero is the ‘best’ player in Tottenham training

Speaking to Footy Culture, Sarr was asked which Tottenham player does the most skills in training.

Yet, the youngster moved to praise Romero’s performances at Hotspur Way.

“But for me, my best in training is Cuti Romero,” he said.

It comes as no real surprise to hear that Romero is a brilliant trainer given his attitude on the pitch for Tottenham.

The World Cup winner has taken to his new role as vice-captain with ease and it’s encouraging to hear from Sarr that he’s setting the standards behind the scenes.

Tottenham fans have always been aware of Romero’s ability as a defender but there were previous concerns over his decision-making.

But he’s become a more composed defender this season while keeping that aggressiveness that’s such a huge asset for Spurs.

He cut a frustrated figure last time out and clearly wasn’t happy while working under Antonio Conte.

Now, he’s arguably been one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League so far this season and his partnership with Van de Ven grows stronger by the week.