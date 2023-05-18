'Best news': Gabby Agbonlahor pokes fun at Tottenham on Twitter after announcement from club's stadium account











Gabby Agbonlahor has poked fun at Tottenham Hotspur, describing a post on social media from the club’s stadium account as the best news they have delivered to fans all season.

Agbonlahor took to Twitter to respond after the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium account posted that Beyonce had landed in the country ahead of her performances at the ground towards the end of this month.

It has obviously been a hugely disappointing campaign for Tottenham. Supporters probably cannot wait for the season to end. Their defeat to Aston Villa last weekend dashed any remaining possibility of Ryan Mason’s men finishing in the top-four.

It is going to be another crucial summer for Spurs. They are looking for a new sporting director and manager. But they also need to address questions over the future of Harry Kane.

Agbonlahor pokes fun at Tottenham on Twitter

But there is also a huge amount of work to do on the other areas of the squad. Tottenham have to be prepared for the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea to all be better next season.

With that – and on their current trajectory – they are absolutely in danger of being left behind.

But this was not supposed to happen.

Tottenham, of course, boast one of the most incredible stadiums in the world. Obviously, fans knew that the move would have an impact on their short-term fortunes.

But Spurs have still spent money. They have still managed to appoint world-class coaches. And the stadium has already hosted a number of events away from football which were meant to help elevate the club to that next level.

Yet, so far, they only seem to be going backwards.

Plenty of Tottenham fans had little interest in the announcement from the stadium’s Twitter account that Beyonce had landed in the United Kingdom.

And Gabby Agbonlahor has issued his own reaction, seemingly poking fun at the gap between the club Tottenham are trying to be in comparison with where they are now…

Best news for spurs fans all season ✅ https://t.co/xFgOu4AdjX — Ga11agbon (@ga11agbon) May 18, 2023