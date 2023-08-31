‘Best I’ve ever played alongside’: £15m Leeds target’s former teammate said he’s ‘unbelievable’

Leeds United have been busy in the summer transfer window, making a number of impressive signings.

With deadline day approaching, the Whites are apparently closing in on two more signings.

Midfielders Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev are reportedly set for Leeds medicals in the coming hours.

Leeds may not stop there though, with other names doing the rounds on the Elland Road rumour mill.

One of these is Manchester City defender and England Under-21 captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The Telegraph recently reported that the 21-year-old is “another academy product expected to move before Friday’s deadline.”

The report claimed that Leeds are keen on signing Harwood-Bellis on loan, but the Whites are up against a number of other teams.

Nottingham Forest and Southampton are apparently in the race alongside Leeds. However, Leicester have apparently cooled their interest.

TEAMtalk have also spoken of the Whites’ interest in Harwood-Bellis, saying he reportedly has a £15million price tag.

‘He’s been incredible’

Leeds would be getting an outstanding player in Harwood-Bellis.

Not only did he shine on loan at Burnley last season, but he also lifted the Under-21 European Championship trophy this summer.

Jordan Beyer, who played alongside Harwood-Bellis in Lancashire, told the Burnley Express in April that he was “the best I’ve ever played alongside.

“For his age I’ve never seen anything like it, so it’s really unbelievable.

“He’s the captain of the [England] Under 21s and, I don’t want to sound like a fan, but he has been incredible.”

Let’s see whether Leeds can get a deal for Harwood-Bellis over the line. He’d be an amazing addition to Daniel Farke’s defence.