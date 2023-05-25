'Best in the world' keeper linked to Spurs in December wants to leave - report











Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly be looking for a new goalkeeper in the summer.

Yann Sommer, a player Spurs were linked with ahead of the January transfer window, now wants to leave his current club, according to the latest reports.

Tottenham were linked to Sommer back in December, ahead of the last transfer window. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Hugo Lloris will be leaving Spurs this summer.

The veteran Frenchman, who has captained the side on many occasions, will be a big loss for Spurs.

However, it’s not a bad time for them to part ways though as Lloris is 36 years old and has struggled at times this term.

Now, the latest reports from BILD suggest Sommer wants to leave Bayern Munich. This is due to the fact that he is worried about his lack of game time due to Manuel Neuer returning from injury.

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Tottenham target Sommer wants to leave Bayern Munich

This is an interesting and potentially exciting report for Tottenham. A huge reason for their struggles this season is due to the amount of goals they’ve conceded.

Tottenham have leaked 62 goals in the Premier League. This is the sixth worst in the division. If they carry on like this, they may never see themselves back in the top four.

Sommer, who is 34 years old, seems like a solid option. The Switzerland international has won seven trophies and is a great shot-stopper.

The goalkeeper, who teammate Joe Scally deemed the “best in the world“, has made vital saves over the years and would definitely be an upgrade on Fraser Forster.

The £83,000-a-week star now reportedly wants to leave Bayern Munich. He still has two years on his contract so they will have to pay a fee to bring him to N17.

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)