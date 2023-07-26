Arsenal managed to sign Jurrien Timber this summer transfer window and journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported how confident the club are by the signing.

Arsenal reportedly signed the Dutch international for around £38million this summer transfer window. The centre-back can also play as a right-back and versatility is key for top teams.

The player had also apparently attracted the interest of Premier League rivals Manchester United. It is always good to beat your rivals to a signing.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has shared how excited the club is about signing Timber this summer and fans will be over the moon to hear what he has to say.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal confident they have signed a top player in Timber

Reporting on Arsenal and their transfers this summer, Romano shared how happy the club are with the signing of Timber.

The journalist said: “Ivan Fresneda remains likely to move this summer, even if Arsenal are no longer being linked with him as they always considered Jurrien Timber a versatile, smart option for that position, the best on the market, according to Gunners board.”

This is no doubt very high praise from the Gunners about their new signing. It makes sense as Timber is a top defender with bags more potential.

He is only 22 years-old but he has already won multiple titles in Holland with his former team Ajax. This winning mentality could be crucial for an inexperienced Arsenal squad.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

With some solid players signed this summer, including Timber and Declan Rice, manager Mikel Arteta has a top squad.

They will need this when competing with Manchester City and other sides for the title next season. It feels like the club need to win a trophy next season to show how far they have come.