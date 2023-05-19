Best coach in the world' now serious contender for Tottenham job - report











Speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur and Arne Slot has really been intensifying over the past few days.

Spurs appear to have been keeping tabs on the Feyenoord manager for a while.

However, Slot was previously one of multiple names doing the rounds with regards to the Tottenham job.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Now, it looks as though the Dutchman is one of the frontrunners for the vacancy, if not the prime candidate.

Gianluca Di Marzio’s website provided an update on the links between Tottenham and Slot on Friday.

Apparently, contacts between Spurs and the 44-year-old have been ‘more than positive’.

‘The Dutch manager is a serious candidate,’ added the report.

‘(He) could eventually beat the competition from the other profiles in the running.’

Our view

It’s good to see so much speculation suggesting Slot to Spurs is heading in the right direction.

Hopefully it won’t be long before we get even more concrete reports and maybe even official statements.

Slot would be a great shout for Tottenham. He has led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title, playing exciting football along the way.

There have been comparisons between the 44-year-old’s style of coaching and that of the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.

He was even described as the “best coach in the world” by Feyenoord star Alireza Jahanbakhsh, testament to the impact he has made at the club.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Hopefully the Tottenham hierarchy can sort everything out behind the scenes and steady the ship once again.

If that happens, then Slot might be more inclined to accept the Spurs job if they offer it to him.

The Feyenoord boss is worth appointing, but Tottenham need to make sure what they bring to the table is good.