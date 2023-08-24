There are a few players Tottenham need to sell this summer.

The north London club’s squad is far too bloated at the moment, and with no European football this season, they can’t afford to have too many players just rotting on the bench or in the reserves.

One player who is seemingly now surplus to requirements is Eric Dier. The England international hasn’t made either of Ange Postecoglou’s matchday squads so far this season, and it looks like he could be on his way out.

According to Charlie Eccleshare, speaking on the View From The Lane Podcast, in an ideal world Tottenham will be selling Dier this summer, but the player himself isn’t keen to leave.

Spurs want Dier sold

Eccleshare shared what he knows about the £4m defender.

“The main update over the last couple of days is about Eric Dier. The situation there is basically that he has one year left on his deal and he hasn’t been in a matchday squad, so for the club, the best case scenario would be to sell him this month, but Dier doesn’t really have any interest in that, his preference is to wait, in one year’s time he will be a free agent,” Eccleshare said.

Understandable

We can absolutely understand why Dier would rather stay and leave as a free agent next summer.

Not only would he then be entitled to a healthy signing on fee, he would also be able to control his own destiny in terms of choosing his own club.

Right now, if Dier were to leave, Spurs would have to agree to let him leave and join whichever club is offering the right package, but if Dier is a free agent next year, he will be able to make his own decisions and make the right move for himself.

Dier is more than entitled to take control of his own career, and while it’s not ideal for Spurs, sometimes a player has to put themselves first.