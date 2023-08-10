Bernd Leno has claimed that many of his friends in the Premier League have been raving about reported Tottenham Hotspur target Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Spurs have just agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sell Kane this month. It’s up to the Englishman now to decide whether he moves on or stays put.

If Kane does leave, Tottenham will need a replacement, and Mitrovic is a decent option. Leno had his say about him on Sky Sports today.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Bernd Leno says loads of PL players are raving about Tottenham target Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a terrific player, and it’s no surprise that Tottenham are said to be interested in his services.

90min reported this week that the £50 million-rated Serbian is on Spurs’ radar as they line up potential options to replace Kane should he end up joining Bayern Munich.

Mitrovic is definitely not on Kane’s level, but the one thing he has in common with the England captain is that he scores goals – he managed 14 in 23 league starts last season.

Bernd Leno spoke about Mitrovic today, and he revealed that many of his friends in the Premier League keep raving about the striker.

He said: “He’s a beast. The amount of goals he scored and he just played 60-70 per cent of the games, maybe even less.

“It’s not only his goals, it’s also his personality in the game, his leadership in the game, the way he keeps the ball and everything.

“All of my friends in the Premier League I speak to they always say it’s difficult to play against him because you can’t move him, you can’t take the ball from him. Also, in the box, he’s always a threat.”

TBR View:

Mitrovic was desperate to move to Saudi Arabia, but Fulham blocked that option.

The Lilywhites are desperate to keep hold of their star man, but if a huge offer does arrive, there is a chance he could be sold in the coming weeks.

Mitrovic to Tottenham would make a lot of sense, but we just can’t see Daniel Levy splashing crazy money on someone who will turn 29 next month.

However, if Spurs can find a way to get him, he’d be a very good option this season.