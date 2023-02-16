Beren Cross shares what Leeds board could do if the Skubala project falters











Leeds United have decided to stick with Michael Skubala as interim manager for the time being.

The Whites sacked Jesse Marsch earlier this month after a poor run of results.

Leeds were seemingly hoping to get a new permanent appointment in the dugout within a few days.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

However, with 10 days now gone and no new manager at the helm, Skubala will keep the Leeds reins for now.

Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross has provided an update on the current state of affairs at Elland Road.

The report spoke of how Andoni Iraola, Marcelo Gallardo and Arne Slot are ‘highly likely to be available in the summer.’

In addition, Leeds didn’t want to appoint the ‘wrong name on the wrong terms for the sake of having a more experienced face in the dugout’.

This was the case with Alfred Schreuder, who was in the running for the Whites role until they pulled the plug.

‘Crucially, the situation remains fluid and Skubala has not been appointed until the end of the season,’ Cross continued.

‘The situation will be monitored, block of games by block of games.

‘The hunt for Marsch’s permanent successor continues and if the right candidate emerges before the end of the campaign, Leeds will swoop.

‘If the Skubala project falters, Leeds are alive to interim options which may provide more experience. However, there is faith in the former futsal supremo.’

Safest option for Leeds – TBR View

Leeds appear to have dropped the ball here. Sacking Marsch wasn’t a bad call, but not having a manager lined up was a mistake.

Andrea Radrizzani seemed optimistic that a new permanent head coach could’ve been in place by last weekend.

However, key candidates either didn’t want the role or weren’t made available by their clubs.

Admittedly, Skubala hasn’t done a bad job so far, so hopefully he’ll be able to get Leeds up the table.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

As things stand, he’s probably the safest option.

At the same time, the situation being ‘fluid’ means the Whites board can act accordingly to get the right candidate.

Leeds have two huge relegation six-pointers up next – Everton and Southampton.

So perhaps having Skubala on board will allow for a bit of consistency.