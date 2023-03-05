Bent makes Darwin Nunez claim after Liverpool beat Manchester United











Darren Bent has taken to Twitter to suggest that anyone who believes that Antony has been better than Darwin Nunez this season is having a laugh after Liverpool demolished Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Few could probably believe what they were seeing on Merseyside. Liverpool blew Erik ten Hag’s men away in the most emphatic style. They scored six times after the break to win 7-0 in one of the most incredible results of the season.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It is hard to name one man of the match. Mo Salah was given the accolade. But Cody Gakpo really confirmed his arrival with a sensational brace. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino was a fitting scorer to round off the rout late on.

Bent amazed by Nunez display in stunning Liverpool game

But few will forget Nunez’s performance in a hurry either. The Uruguayan was absolutely sensational, scoring twice. And he caused all sorts of problems for the visitors.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Of course, it has not been an easy campaign for Nunez following his £85 million move in the summer. But there have certainly been glimpses.

Another player who arrived in the Premier League for big money last year was Antony, with the Brazilian costing Manchester United the same amount.

Antony made a bright start to his career at Old Trafford. But Nunez’s record is excellent considering how much criticism he has come in for.

Ultimately, there was not even a debate to be had over who was better on Sunday – something Bent alluded to on Twitter during the mauling…

If anyone tries to tell me Antony has had a decent season compared to Darwin Nunez their having a laugh — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) March 5, 2023

Nunez has deserved some of the criticism that has come his way. However, he has been a lot better than some would probably like to admit.

His record of eight goals in 19 Premier League games is pretty respectable. And you would imagine that that strike-rate is only going to get better in the years to come.

Certainly, he has left Antony behind in this campaign.