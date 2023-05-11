Ben White says 27-year-old is the funniest player at Arsenal right now
Ben White has named Arsenal defender Rob Holding as the funniest player in the Gunners squad right now.
It’s been a difficult campaign for Holding as he had previously struggled to break into the Arsenal side before William Saliba picked up an injury.
The 27-year-old started in five consecutive Premier League games in Saliba’s absence, but he’s lost his place in the side once again to January signing Jakub Kiwior.
Despite his struggles on the pitch, Holding remains a popular figure in the Arsenal dressing room.
And Ben White has named him the funniest player in the Arsenal squad.
White labels Holding the funniest Arsenal player
White was asked a series of questions about the current Gunners squad in a video on Arsenal’s official Twitter account.
The defender answered each question by quickly showing one of his teammates’ Instagram profiles.
When asked who the funniest player at Arsenal was, he offered a short glimpse at Rob Holding’s social media account.
White also handed Holding the crown for the ‘best hair’ and ‘best cook’ in the squad.
Holding may face a decision over his future at Arsenal come the summer, with Mikel Arteta seemingly ready to improve the quality of his squad.
The Gunners will be aiming to compete on all fronts next season after qualifying for the Champions League.
While Holding has proven he can still do a decent enough job for Arsenal, their form undeniably took a massive hit when he came into the starting line-up for Saliba.
If Arsenal decide to bolster their options at centre-back, you’d expect Holding to be the first name to head out the door.
